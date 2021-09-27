Bracebridge Capital LLC Takes $5.75 Million Position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 573,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,000. Arrowroot Acquisition accounts for about 0.5% of Bracebridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 293,240 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,858,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $15,547,000.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Arrowroot Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.