Bridgefront Capital LLC Cuts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,640 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,461 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,319,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,781,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY opened at $21.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

