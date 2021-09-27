Bridgefront Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXS. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,825,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,429,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after buying an additional 102,007 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

