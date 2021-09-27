Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,975,000 after purchasing an additional 258,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40,817 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 17.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $724.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

