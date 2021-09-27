Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 134.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

