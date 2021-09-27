Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHAK. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHAK opened at $86.00 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.49 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -145.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.94.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

