Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Broadstone Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 175.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Shares of BNL opened at $24.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 52.89. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 107.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

