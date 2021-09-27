Brokerages Anticipate 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. The company had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of QFIN traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 32.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 402.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after buying an additional 772,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 262.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 162,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

