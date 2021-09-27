Brokerages Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.41). Aemetis posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $45,032,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 406.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 1,322,168 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth approximately $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTX stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.98. 82,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,328. The firm has a market cap of $538.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

