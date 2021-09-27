Brokerages Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million.

SB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

SB traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.94. 2,169,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,502. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $590.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 86,961 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 113,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 437.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,923 shares during the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

