Brokerages Expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to announce $2.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Ossiam bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 598,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,885. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

