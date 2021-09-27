Brokerages Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will announce sales of $9.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.30 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $64.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $36.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $38.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $166.60 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

RCUS traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,567. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 127,334 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 188,881 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

