Brokerages Expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $5.58. Everest Re Group posted earnings of $2.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $32.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.25 to $34.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $32.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $33.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

RE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 178.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 116.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded up $4.09 on Wednesday, reaching $259.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,085. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.42. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

