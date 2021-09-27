Brokerages Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to report $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.54 billion and the highest is $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $14.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,453,000 after acquiring an additional 956,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,226,000 after purchasing an additional 495,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,885,000 after purchasing an additional 676,280 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS stock opened at $84.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

