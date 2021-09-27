Brokerages Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target at $136.50

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 229.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,063 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 125.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Ambarella by 916.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 11.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMBA traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.35. 532,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,076. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.56. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $169.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

