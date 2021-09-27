Brokerages Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) PT at $81.85

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.85.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $72.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

