Brokerages Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price at $44.31

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

TSHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:TSHA traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,205. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $777.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,429 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

