Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIP. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE BIP opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after acquiring an additional 684,954 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,876,000 after acquiring an additional 858,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,083,000 after acquiring an additional 264,660 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.