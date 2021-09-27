BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

TSE:DOO opened at C$123.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$110.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.56. The company has a market cap of C$9.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. BRP has a one year low of C$61.35 and a one year high of C$129.98.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 10.140001 earnings per share for the current year.

DOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BRP to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.40.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

