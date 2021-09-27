BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Position Raised by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,668 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.28% of BTRS worth $25,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at $100,739,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 102.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,408 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 5.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at $40,787,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $10.60 on Monday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 and have sold 3,715,944 shares valued at $43,584,792.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

