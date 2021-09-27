Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,966,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,960,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 15.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,256,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CABO stock opened at $1,859.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,982.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,874.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.72%.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total transaction of $738,668.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,484 shares of company stock worth $13,239,756 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

