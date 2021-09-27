Callisto Network (CLO) Hits One Day Volume of $104,167.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $17.75 million and $104,167.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.19 or 0.07002559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00107275 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

