Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,134 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in VMware by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,790,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in VMware by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,060 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 34.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $145.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.10. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

