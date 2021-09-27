Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $109.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.63 and a 200-day moving average of $113.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.