Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 182.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Entergy by 61.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $100.85 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

