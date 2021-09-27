Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,234 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 108.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 51,110 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

