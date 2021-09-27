Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,140 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter.

NOCT opened at $38.94 on Monday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05.

