Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,336 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 434,688 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 510.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 106,552 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

VOD opened at $15.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

