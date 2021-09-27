Camden Property Trust (CPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on October 18th

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 196.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $149.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $154.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 119.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.15.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

