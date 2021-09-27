Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 15,695 Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 60.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $13.24 on Monday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.