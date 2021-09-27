Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HP opened at $26.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.48.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

