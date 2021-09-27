Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kaman by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,935,000 after buying an additional 209,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $969.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

