Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $46.02 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,421. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

