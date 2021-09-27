Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 14,900 BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $14.63 on Monday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director James G. Rizzo purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCB Bancorp Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

