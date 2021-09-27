Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 7,699 PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PETS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter worth $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 49.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. Sidoti lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

PETS stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $551.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.54.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $79.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

