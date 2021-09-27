Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.70.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

