Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total value of C$221,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,059,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,264,598.04.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total value of C$217,758.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total value of C$208,125.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total value of C$25,449.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.32, for a total value of C$221,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total value of C$221,050.00.

On Monday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 974 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$44.90 per share, with a total value of C$43,732.60.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded up C$0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,350,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,802. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$19.77 and a 1 year high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.0128077 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.78.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

