Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBWBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $28.69 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.