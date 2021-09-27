Capital Counsel LLC NY Has $263.35 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 13.2% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.82% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $263,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $83.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,473.40. 3,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,530.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,365.41. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $953.57 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,521.04, for a total value of $11,407,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,594,192.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.