Capital Counsel LLC NY Makes New $42.90 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,898,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.2% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.36. The stock had a trading volume of 93,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,768. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $111.80 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.04.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

