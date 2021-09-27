Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 800 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.49 on Monday, reaching $178.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.47. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.52, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.