Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Trupanion worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 16.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trupanion by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of TRUP opened at $84.92 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -121.31 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $157,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

