Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

CSII stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,578 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $955,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 96,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 325,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 73,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

