CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of CarMax worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in CarMax by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after acquiring an additional 409,566 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in CarMax by 45.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after acquiring an additional 334,396 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $31,106,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,532,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $144.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.32 and a 200-day moving average of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $144.84.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

In other CarMax news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

