Carry Price Hits $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Carry has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market cap of $74.13 million and $6.62 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00097204 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00024349 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

