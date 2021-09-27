Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CADNF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $12.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. Cascades has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.