Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.80.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE CAT opened at $196.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.13. Caterpillar has a one year low of $143.01 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

