CCUniverse Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 27th. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $13,061.70 and approximately $4.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005339 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000220 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

