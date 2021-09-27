CCUniverse (UVU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 45.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $12,810.59 and approximately $5.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005279 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000224 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

