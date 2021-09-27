Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica to C$12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica stock opened at C$11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. Celestica has a one year low of C$7.73 and a one year high of C$12.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.93.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.